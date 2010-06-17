Is Cameron Diaz Bi? Lance Armstrong Is One Unhappy Cover Star

Cameron Diaz at the ‘Shrek Forever After’ Premiere. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, Image.net

Cameron Diaz got chatty in a very Kinsey sort of way, saying to Playboy, “If I’m going to be with a woman sexually, it doesn’t mean I’m a lesbian.” But don’t get nervous guys, she still digs you too, and she’s not even that picky, apparently. “I never shut down any man who’s willing to ask me out unless he’s a total douche bag.” (New York Daily News)

Lance Armstrong is so mad at Outside Magazine he had to tweet about it. The rugged mag took some liberties by adding “38 BFD” (a nod to his age) to the cyclist’s tee without Mr. Tour de France‘s permission. Lance’s Twitter response: “Nice Photoshop on a plain t-shirt guys. Thats some lame bullsh-t.

Things that make you go hmm Moschino collaborated with modern homeware giant Kartell on a line of plastic ballet flats. And they’re surprisinglycute! (Vogue UK)

Dazed and Confused shot Melissa Tammerijn in Miu Miu’s Fall Collection for the July issue looking like a gorgeous, slightly Mod giant. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Even if you’ve never read the Sex and the City books, you must know the lady who writes them has a knack for reaching wide audiences. Candace Bushnell is back with two more tomes the first is set for 2012 and involves a love triangle. TV producers get on their marks to get the rights. (Yahoo! News via Jezebel)

The Kenneth Cole brand is back with its knack for wacky, political/global awareness catchphrases with a t-shirt collection. Sales go towards the Gulf Coast oil spill and include phrases like, “I Clean Up Well/Support the Gulf” (Refinery 29)

