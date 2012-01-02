Is Bryanboy The Inspiration Behind A New Fashion Novel?

It’s no secret that fashion has been an easy target for authors and critics; the focus on material items is often satirized as a cult of beauty obsessed drones who are too self involved to notice the world around them (which we here at StyleCaster can promise is NOT the truth).

But in Alex Gilvarry‘s new novel Boy, the comedy of fashion takes a darker turn when his protagonist, a young Filipino designer, ends up inGuantnamo. Not exactly the plot line we were expecting. There was another thread however that we were quite interested to sniff out. The young Filipino man reportedly bears a rather strong resemblance to Bryanboy, one of our favorite bloggers on the fashion scene (even the name of the novel seems to allude to Bryan’s online personality, though Gilvarry denies a connection).

We reached out to the usually chatty fashionista to see what his thoughts were on this strange coincidence, and he told us he’d heard about the book, hadn’t read it and was taking a “no comment” stance on the matter. (Which means we’ll either have to stalk him during NYFW for the full scoop over cocktails, or we’ll just have to wait ’til we can get our hands on a copy of the novel before we can do any further investigating.) But it’s some interesting food for thought to get you through this Monday…so let us know what you think about this fashionable coincidence in the comments section below!