Britney Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors After Revealing She Has ‘Nausea’ & ‘Similar’ Symptoms

Over on social media, a new post is prompting fans to ask the following question: Is Britney Spears pregnant? The “Toxic” singer appeared to hint at having pregnancy symptoms during a recent vacation in Maui with her fiancé—but this isn’t the full picture.

Britney, 39, took to Instagram on January 24, 2022, to share photos of herself and her fiancé Sam Asghari in Hawaii, where the couple have been soaking up the sun and disconnecting amid Britney’s public feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. At the same time, there’s still some trouble in paradise; the pop star has been dealing with an unfortunate stomach “bug” that she says is causing symptoms “similar” to when she was pregnant in the past. Years before meeting Sam, the singer welcomed sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I think I have a small bug,” Britney captioned a video of herself tanning, adding, “the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst … It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clockwork ⏰.” The singer went on to note that the symptoms have “been going on for a month.”

Following her post, social media users began to speculate that the singer may in fact be pregnant and is simply playing coy about it. “What if Britney knows she’s pregnant and is just hinting at us????” one fan wondered. Another wrote, “Britney girl…your nausea has lasted for a month and the only other time you felt like this was when you were pregnant???? who’s gonna tell her.”

Speculation over whether or not Britney is pregnant comes less than a year after the “Gimme More” singer revealed that she would like to have more children with her fiancé during her bombshell conservatorship hearing in June 2021. At the time, Britney told a judge that her father, Jamie Spears, and others involved in her conservatorship case had prevented her from getting pregnant since her conservatorship began in 2008. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

The singer went on to note that she wanted to remove her IUD birth control so she could “start trying to have another baby” with her then-boyfriend, Sam. According to Britney, however, the team behind her conservatorship wouldn’t allow it. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children—any more children,” she alleged.

Since then, Britney’s conservatorship has been terminated, and she and Sam officially got engaged—so it’s possible that Britney’s dream of expanding her family could be fulfilled sooner rather than later.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.