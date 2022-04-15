Britney Keeps Calling Sam Her ‘Husband’—Here’s If They Secretly Got Married Before Her Pregnancy

After Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on April 7, 2022, many fans speculated that she was secretly married to her fiance Sam Asghari. The couple, who have been together since 2016, are quite close and publicize their relationship on social media a lot. So, is Britney Spears married to Asghari yet? It’s not something too far off from their minds!

Spears and Sam are not officially married yet, according to some close sources to the couple. A source told Hollywood Life that Spears “is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now.”

On social media, Spears and Asghari have playfully called each other husband and wife since their engagement on September 21, 2021. The cute nicknames could be proof of the couple being married to each other, but the source continued that Spears and Asghari “will continue to [call each other husband and wife] until they are married, which will not be kept a secret.”

The “Toxic” singer and her fiancé are more than happy to plan their dream wedding. “Britney and Sam are ecstatic, and they can’t believe that all their dreams are coming to fruition,” the source explained. “Britney knows Sam is going to make an incredible father and she couldn’t have wished for anything more. Britney is happier than she’s been in such a long time, and she knows it’s only going to get better.”

The news of her pregnancy comes six months after her conservatorship ended on November 12, 2021. Spears had previously claimed that during the conservatorship, her family forced her to have an IUD, preventing her from having any kids or to get married. Fans showered Spears’ Instagram post with congratulatory comments. Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline and sister Jamie Lynn Spears expressed their support for the “Baby, One More Time” singer’s pregnancy. On the other hand, Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake reacted in a very cryptic way.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.