Is Brendan From ‘The Bachelorette’ Still Single After He Left Tayshia? What We Know

After he eliminated himself on Tayshia Adams’ season, Bachelor Nation members are curious to know if Brendan Morais from The Bachelorette 2020 is dating anyone now.

In a wild twist, Brendan, a 30-year-old commercial roofer from Milford, Massachusetts, sent himself home on the Monday, December 21, episode of The Bachelorette season 16. The episode, which was the first part of The Bachelorette finale, saw Tayshia and Brendan ring shop as part of their Fantasy Suites date. However, Brendan didn’t make it to the Fantasy Suites part of the date, as before Tayshia could invite him to stay with her or not, he told her that he wasn’t ready for another serious relationship—let alone an engagement—and sent himself home. As viewers know, Brendan, like Tayshia, has been divorced.

On their first one-on-one date, Brendan told Tayshia that he married his high school sweetheart when he was younger but the marriage didn’t work out. According to Reality Steve, Brendan had only been divorced for a year before he went on Tayshia’s season. As viewers saw in Tayshia’s reaction, she was quite distraught when Brendan quit her season. (Reality Steve also reported that Brendan was her first choice, but that’s neither here nor there as Tayshia chose Zac Clark in the end as her winner. The two are also engaged and Tayshia has plans to move from Los Angeles to New York City to be with Zac.)

So what’s happened after Brendan left The Bachelorette? Is he still single or is he dating anyone? After he quit the show, Brendan took to his Instagram where he looked back on his journey on reality TV. In his post, Brendan talked about how he’s learned from his relationship with Tayshia and grown from it, so he can be a better partner in his next relationship.

“Reflecting on this amazing journey I am filled with a multitude of different emotions. First and foremost grateful for the opportunity to have met the beautiful Tayshia,” he wrote. “Having shared unforgettable moments together through this once in a lifetime experience is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, we didn’t have the fairytale ending. However, I leave this journey on my way to being a better man. I am certainly not perfect but I hope to learn and grow from every decision I make and every experience I am apart of. Tayshia is a special woman who deserves every amazing thing life has to offer and I’m so thankful to have been a part of her journey. I wish her the very best and many blessings in life.”

Brendan ended his post by sending love to the other men on his season, suggesting that they too are still looking for love. “I’m also grateful for the opportunity to have met all the incredible guys who were on this journey as well,” he wrote. “I was fortunate enough to make life long friends through this experience and I’m also rooting for every one of them to find their own amazing love story and happiness. And lastly I am truly grateful for the people who have been rooting for me while watching this journey unfold. I know the best is yet to come. Wishing you all happy holidays and God bless! ✨”

It’s unclear from Brendan’s post if he’s still single, but based on his words and why he broke up with Tayshia, we think it’s safe to assume that he’s taking a break from looking for love at the moment before he hits the market again.

Brendan went on to confirm in an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that he still wants a wife and a family and hasn’t found that right person yet. So we’re sure this means he isn’t dating anyone now—or at least no one serious. “I think the biggest takeaway for me was…I know I want a family, I know I want a wife and children, but knowing and being completely ready was something that I discovered—there was a little gap there,” he said. “There was a little gap that I need to close at some point and I need to figure that out for myself.” That said, we still hope to see Brendan on Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.