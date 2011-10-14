Is Bragging About Yourself the Key to Success?

Breaking news for the ladies: If you want to get ahead take a cue from the fellas and toot your own horn!

Studies show that while a woman may be vastly superior to her male colleagues she will often lag behind in terms of career advancement. So we need to start becoming more pro-active, even if it means engaging in a bit of bragging.

TheHarvard Business Review reportsmen get ahead at work by actively networking and going after high-profile assignments. But the results vary on the female end — “doing all the right things” didn’t necessarily get them the corner office and it wasn’t always due to the common factors such as being out of the office for maternity leave.

Christine Silva andNancy Carter ofHBR found that womenpursue their career goals as proactively as men, however, “…even when they make use of the same strategies, they still don’t get as far ahead.”

Yes, this is depressing, especially in these so-called modern times, but is it news? No. So let’s do something about it! The authors of the study recall, “The women who did more to make their achievements known advanced further, were more satisfied with their careers, and had greater compensation growth.”

My sisters over at Jezebel break it down like this:promote yourself.

Know your audience.

Do not blast your information to everyone. If your mother would be interested in what you have to say, your boss most likely will not. Do not pester, inform.

Be clear about what you want, and what you’re asking for.

Be clear and confident, which means do not ramble on and on about all your wonderful qualities. You already have a job, you just want more. Make your requestsuccinctly. Example:”I want a 10% raise,” “I want that job, and here’s why.”

Use all media.

First put yourself in your reader’s position and ask yourself how you would feel reading this information. Do not use words such as “self-promotion,” but rather say “sharing information.” Be sure you use all your outlets and cater the information to your audience. Make your information valuable to your audience — don’t make it all about you.

Pay it forward.

If you are in a position to help/promote/mentor a person you think is great — do it! Use your outlets and power to help your friends, colleagues, and associates who are deserving. This not only makes you feel good but also builds goodwill in your community of peers. I know its gets hard to believeit’s not all a dog-eat-dog competition to get noticed, but helping others will remind you.