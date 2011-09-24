Is Boston A Fashion Capital In The Making?

Mention the words “Fashion Week” and those around you will naturally jump to thoughts of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. These four cities are the historic and famous homes to fashion in its most innovative and couture forms. But Boston, who has hosted its own Fashion Week in the past (but has never received much attention from the style community), is working to expand its position as a center of design.

That is, until now. Thanks to backing from large shopping centers in the area, Boston will have an official tent this year, which many believe will establish the legitimacy of the shows that occur between September 23rd and September 30th. Many local designers and graduates from the seven fashion programs located in the Boston area will show their collections at Boston’s Fashion Week, which began yesterday.

While it is doubtful that an established Fashion Week will stop young designers from taking their collections to New York, Jay Calderin – founder and executive director of Boston Fashion Week – hopes that it will inspire Boston designers to maintain their homebase within the city. In a statement he gave to WWD Caldarin explains, “You may get to the point where having a showroom in New York makes sense, but thanks to the state of technology and communications you can be a designer anywhere.”

There is certainly a strong desire amongs Boston’s fashion residents to see their Fashion Week gain momentum and popularity. But it really makes you wonder if given the opportunity, would you really opt out of going all the way to Milan to stay in good ole’ Mass?

(Um, I think not.)