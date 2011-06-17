Is Blonde Hair So Over? Fashion Weighs In

Versace released images of their fall ad campaigns shot by Mert and Marcus and in a break from Versace tradition, the campaign features brunette model Saskia de Brauw rather than the peroxide blondes of seasons past.

After going blonde for her role in Spiderman, rising fashion star Emma Stone immediately went back to her red roots after filming wrapped. She debuted the color in a fantastic Botega Veneta, really showcasing her return to red.

This comes after Blake Lively, whose career has pretty much been projected by her blonde locks, went red as well. Karl Lagerfeld is still throwing Chanel at her like it’s candy at a Veteran’s Day parade so it hasn’t hurt her role as a fashion force.

What do you think: is the power of blonde waning?