Is Blake Lively “Off Brand” For Chanel?

NY Daily News is casting doubt on Anna’s anointed Gossip Girl, Blake Lively, in a recent story that says there have been, “‘internal grumblings’ at the design label’s American division since actress Blake Lively was named the official face of Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line.” Ah, grumblings…

Apparently, those Chanel people are complaining about Blake’s “off-brand look,” read: American girl, which is exactly why Karl chose her in the first place, and The Daily‘s source even says the intrepid designer, “loves” her. Aw.

A Chanel spokesperson responded to the reports with a glowing review of Lively, explaining, “Blake’s spontaneity and fresh youthful image have convinced Chanel that she is the right person to represent the house and this range of bags.”

I can see why someone at Chanel might want someone a bit more “Chanel” or French or tall and lanky and demure, but Karl is a genius marketer, he gets it and I’m sure he “loves” her, but he also knows she can reach a whole new audience, which means money. Dollar, dollar bills, ya’ll.