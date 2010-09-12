Fashion Is For The Birds – The 10 Best Of Christian Cota SS11

If you’ve ever been privy to Anna Wintour‘s stone cold expression behind oversized shades at any given fashion show, you know lady has a poker face that puts Gaga to shame. Stoic just isn’t my thing. When I see an artful piece strutting down the runway on one of the beautiful freaks of nature that are models, I smile, swoon, sometimes gasp… At Christian Cota‘s first runway presentation yesterday, pastel colors, airy prints, ethereal gowns and sheer panels were cause for a stir.

The former painter and 2010 CFDA/Vogue fashion award finalist told me, “It was really about finding the balance between how much structure and tailoring I wanted to mix in with the chiffon, the tulles, the lace. The feeling of the girl is very pretty, almost iridescent.”

Without being in the least bit twee or saccharine, a tiered, long, watercolor printed dress was part sexy, part feminine, all made for the red carpet for some lucky girl, while a pastel peach shift flirted with minimalism without the starkness. Even sheer draped jackets maintained an air and lightness often lost on anything with a hint of structure.

“The actual inspiration was birds,” Cota continued, “I was in this remote place in Mexico and I was staying there and it was all generated by solar panels, wind power so there was this feeling of technology. And then there were birds everywhere the colors, the feather-like feeling, the airiness and how free they are.” Do you believe the right dress can set you free?

Check out the final walk in the video below and peruse some of my favorite looks from Monsieur Cota in the slideshow above.



All images courtesy of Christian Cota.