Is ‘Beautiful Creatures’ The Next ‘Twilight’?

If you’re a Twilight fan who’s going to have an emotional breakdown when the franchise ends, I think you’re in luck. Not only will the Hunger Games hopefully cure missing Edward’s sweet, sparkly skin, but another series of films adapted from a young adult trilogy is on the way.

Here’s the low down on Beautiful Creatures. Written by Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl, the novel focuses on a teenage boy named Ethan whose life is turned upside down following the death of his mother. The southern gothic lifestyle he’s accustomed to (think Sons of the Civil War, elderly great aunts and a housekeeper with a penchant for pies and voodoo) is uprooted by the arrival of Lena, a girl with mysterious powers who changes his life.

Obviously, there are some clear similarities to Twilight here, but I think the southern angle will give it a whole new twist. Richard LaGravenese (who previously directed P.S. I Love You) is taking the reins on the adaptation, and Academy Award nominee Viola Davis has signed on to play one of the leads.

So tell me: do you think this will measure up to the glory of Twilight?