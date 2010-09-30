Is Balmain Taking Notes From Isabel Marant?

On the left we have Isabel Marant‘s sporty-meets-Grease 2 inspired look complete with red leather pants with black skinny belt and a blacked out leather Varsity jacket from Fall 2010. On the right is Balmain’s more rocker skewed metallic red leather cropped pants with skinny black belt and a studded leather jacket that’s more Sex Pistols than sock hop from Spring 2011.

Both French-born looks are paired with pointy leather heels. What say you? Fall ’50s from Isabel or Spring punk from Balmain?

Photos: ImaxTree