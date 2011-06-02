Is Anti-Obesity Housing the Next Big Thing in Weight Loss?

How many times have you stood waiting for a slow elevator before finally just giving up and taking the stairs? Well, that’s just one of the tactics behind New York’s latest weight loss initiative, anti-obesity housing. And as someone who lives in a five-flight walk up, I can tell you that taking the stairs works wonders.

The first of these anti-obesity apartment buildings, called The Melody, was unveiled Wednesday in the Bronx. The 63-unit, co-op building is complete with a backyard with exercise equipment for adults, and climbing equipment for children. It also has both indoor and outdoor fitness centers, as well as motivational signs throughout the building. But my favorite feature, by far, has to be the slow-moving elevators to encourage residents to take the stairs.

Right now, the apartments are only available to families with incomes of $90,000 or less, but if we see the intended weight-loss results, then this Bronx-based building could just be the beginning of a new wave of housing around the country. But the question that remains to be answered is this: Just because you give people the tools they need for a healthier life, does that mean they’ll actually use them?

I think that in order for any program to actually work, the willingness and motivation to lose weight has to present. What do you think of the new anti-obesity housing? Let me know in the comments.