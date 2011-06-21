Is Anna Dello Russo Toning Down The Glitz?

It’s currently Men’s Spring 2012 Fashion Week in Milan, and if there’s one thing we look forward to every single season it’s Anna Dello Russo‘s flamboyantand at times absurdfashion choices. Skin-tight sequined dresses, cherry, watermelon and egg hats, sheer lace, feathers, all gold everything… you name it, she’s worn it, unless of course the thing you’re thinking of is “boring.”

ADR stepped out to the Moncler Gamme Bleu fashion show in Milan the other day, and while we were expecting something flashy and fabulous, she actually looked quite modest in a Fall 2011 Miu Miu dress. A similar conservative dress from the same collection appears on the cover of the new issue of Vogue Japanwhere Anna Dello Russo serves as the Editor-at-Largewhich is a departure from the glitzy Balmain, colorful Versace and leopard Dolce & Gabbana we’ve seen from the magazine recently.

The editor has also been spotted around Milan in a simple Cline lookthe same one Kanye West rocked at Coachellaand so far there’s been no glitter or headgear in sight. Would you be willing to embrace Anna Dello Russo’s new look if it became the norm, or do you prefer her “more is more” approach? (We think we already know the answer to this.)

Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Vogue Japan