Is Andrej Pejic The Next Victoria’s Secret Angel?

The absurdly beautiful poster boy for androgynous chic, Andrej Pejic, walked his first Paris runway of the season at Jean Paul Gaultier on Saturday. He donned a beehive ‘do, sunglasses and a shawl, in a look that he describes as a 1960s housewife who’s run away to Hollywood. The Telegraph‘s Hilary Alexander caught up with the 19-year-old backstage before the show, and not one to shy away from the hard-hitting questions, asked him if he’d ever consider getting a sex-change operation.

His reply? “Yes, if I was offered a Victoria’s Secret contract,” he laughed, but then continued, “at this point I’m comfortable with who I am now.” If Andrej became an Angel, I can only imagine the controversyisn’t the beauty of Victoria’s Secret supposed to be about women celebrating their curves? Either way, I’m into the idea, and I think that he could really give Gisele a run for her money.

The model also admits that he’s been presented with a deluge of different opportunities, including projects in film and television. Be sure to keep your eyes out for Andrej, who hints that he will be walking one more major runway before Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, and watch his charming interview with Alexander below.