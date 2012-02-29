StyleCaster
Share

Is Andrej Pejic The Next Brad Pitt?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Is Andrej Pejic The Next Brad Pitt?

Spencer Cain
by

Our favorite androgynous wonder boy Andrej Pejic was offered a lead role in an upcoming film from director Florence Dewavrin, based off of a freakin’ Balzac novel calledSraphita. I think this is the perfect fit for Andrej, especially considering the book is about an androgynous Norwegian boy.

However, I’m always tentative when a model makes a transition to being an actor. Not everyone can do so as seamlessly as Tyra Banks (Life-Size, anyone?). But I have faith in my boy and I’m very supportive of his future endeavors.

What do you think? Is this Andrej’s next step?

Promoted Stories

share