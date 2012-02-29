Is Andrej Pejic The Next Brad Pitt?

Our favorite androgynous wonder boy Andrej Pejic was offered a lead role in an upcoming film from director Florence Dewavrin, based off of a freakin’ Balzac novel calledSraphita. I think this is the perfect fit for Andrej, especially considering the book is about an androgynous Norwegian boy.

However, I’m always tentative when a model makes a transition to being an actor. Not everyone can do so as seamlessly as Tyra Banks (Life-Size, anyone?). But I have faith in my boy and I’m very supportive of his future endeavors.

What do you think? Is this Andrej’s next step?