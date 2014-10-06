More Proof That a Third ‘Sex and The City’ Movie Might be Happening

We all know that hoaxes abound on Twitter—but the newest “Sex and the City” rumor seems like it’s actually for real. Like for real, for real.

On October 3, Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte York, of course) sent a seemingly innocuous tweet to her friend and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

But then rumors started flying with SJP’s response…

@KristinDavis Me too you! Heard the news? X💕 — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) October 3, 2014

And Davis’ second tweet sent Vegas odds through the roof:

@SJP Yyyeessssss….. But I'm afraid to get TOO excited yet – You let me know when we can celebrate. XO — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) October 5, 2014

Of course, like Kristin says, we shouldn’t get too excited until an official announcement is made, but it certainly seems like wheels are in motion—especially considering the statement Jennifer Hudson made on Dish Nation last week!

“I think it might be [happening],” she said while promoting her new album JHUD. “Somebody just came to me talking about that. So if it’s in the talks, it might happen. So look for it. ”

Oh the joy! While we can all agree the second film in the franchise was a bit of a misstep, there isn’t a shoe-lover (or TV-lover or a friendship-lover) in the world who would miss out on this next one.