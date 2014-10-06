More Proof That a Third ‘Sex and The City’ Movie Might be Happening

We all know that hoaxes abound on Twitter—but the newest “Sex and the City” rumor seems like it’s actually for real. Like for real, for real.
MORE: 25 Famous Men You Forgot Were On ‘Sex and the City’
On October 3, Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte York, of course) sent a seemingly innocuous tweet to her friend and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.
@SJP Miss YOU XOXOXO!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/UyZGtM2LaV
— Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) October 3, 2014
But then rumors started flying with SJP’s response…
@KristinDavis Me too you! Heard the news? X💕 — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) October 3, 2014
And Davis’ second tweet sent Vegas odds through the roof:
Of course, like Kristin says, we shouldn’t get too excited until an official announcement is made, but it certainly seems like wheels are in motion—especially considering the statement Jennifer Hudson made on Dish Nation last week!
“I think it might be [happening],” she said while promoting her new album JHUD. “Somebody just came to me talking about that. So if it’s in the talks, it might happen. So look for it. ”
MORE: Blake Lively is Pregnant! See How She Announced the News
Oh the joy! While we can all agree the second film in the franchise was a bit of a misstep, there isn’t a shoe-lover (or TV-lover or a friendship-lover) in the world who would miss out on this next one.