Good News, Grads: Study Finds College Degree Is Worth $831,000

For those of you on the fence about whether to go to college or skip the whole fiasco in favor of a highly lucrative career as a fashion blogger—a new study shows you might want to think again. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco conducted a study that put forth the simple question: Is it still worth going to college? The simple answer: Yes.

“Earning a four-year college degree remains a worthwhile investment for the average student,” the study, which looked at the average income of college graduates since the early 1970s, found. “The average college graduate paying annual tuition of about $20,000 can recoup the costs of schooling by age 40. After that, the difference between earnings continues such that the average college graduate earns over $800,000 more than the average high school graduate by retirement age.”

Translation: If you go to college, by the time you hit retirement age, you will have made upwards of $800,00 more—$831,00, to be exact—than your contemporaries who only entered the workforce with a high school degree or less. Which means that, yes, in the end, spending money to get your four-year degree is totally worth it.

Head to the Reserve Bank to read more of the fascinating findings!