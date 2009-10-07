StyleCaster
Share

Irving Penn’s Must-Have Books

What's hot
StyleCaster

Irving Penn’s Must-Have Books

Stephanie
by

Late photographer Irving Penn published several books during his successful career. His first photography book, Moments Preserved, came out in 1960 and is no longer available in print; used copies cost around $200.

image

Other out-of-print books by Irving Penn include:

Worlds in a Small Room (1974)

image

Inventive Paris Clothes 1909-1939 (1977)

Flowers (1980)

and Passage (1991).

If buying used isn’t your thing, you can check out the six titles that he published more recently, all still in print:

Irving Penn Regards The Work Of Issey Miyake (1999)

The Astronomers Plan A Voyage To Earth (1999)

image

Drawings (1999)

Still Life (2001)

Photographs of Dahomey (2004)

and A Notebook At Random (2004).

image

His last book gives insight into the head of this Vogue photographer instead of simply displaying his art.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share