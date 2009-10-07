Irving Penn Dies at 92

Famed fashion photographer Irving Penn died at the age of 92 in his home in Manhattan this morning. Penn was best known for his work with Vogue. He began his career with the magazine in 1943. In his 40 years shooting portraits and still lives there, 150 of his images were featured on the cover.

His images were known for their clarity and calmness, which characterized Penn as well. Originally trained as a painter, Penn was known for his perfectionism. He also brought the turn-of-the-century platinum process back into the mainstream and continued to use it throughout his career.

Penn will be missed from the fashion and photography world, but his images will never be forgotten.

