Iron Chef: America Gets to See Them Cook at the White House

Food Network has announced that airing on January 3, 2010, a two-hour episode of the cooking show Iron Chef America will be taking place in the White House. This guilty pleasure is modeled after the original Japanese reality series, in which each week a new, notable chef competes against the renowned chefs Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, and Emeril Lagasse, and others to prepare at least five dishes, all using a theme ingredient. Cook and author, Alton Brown, serves as the commentator during the hour.

On this special taping, The White House chef, Cristeta Comerford, will be teaming up with Flay against Batali and Lagasse to create courses using ingredients from the garden. The First Lady, Michelle Obama, will also be featured in the episode. The judges will consist of fellow chef Nigella Lawson, Olympic gold medalist Nathalie Coughlin, and actress Jane Seymour.

The show will head to the White House to choose the key ingredient from Michelle’s garden, and then host the actual contest back in the New York City kitchens. Catch Iron Chef America on the Food Network on Sundays at 9 pm.