Found: An Amazing Pair of Sunglasses Designed by Iris Apfel

What: A pair of highly reflective, oversize round shades co-designed by style icon Iris Apfel for eyewear brand Eyebobs.

Why: If anyone knows amazing eyewear in general, it’s Iris Apfel. Aside from her die-hard love for mixing prints in ways some would consider outlandish, the 92-year-old’s oversize spectacles are one of her sartorial trademarks. Apfel has collaborated with Eyebobs on several collections in the past, but this particular pair of shades is one of our favorites.

The marbled gray puts a new spin on the shape so widely favored by street style stars. (Apfel seems to be privy that iridescent is huge right now.) And if you’re just not the biggest fan of shiny, the more traditional tortoise frames are cute, too.

How: We see these on top of pretty much any stylish spring outfit: a floral romper, a pair of patterned trousers and a button up blouse, or a modern maxi.

Wear them how you want to wear them, because after all, as Iris herself once told us, “If you know who you are, and what you can carry off, and what you’re going to be comfortable with, you do it. Go for it. Don’t be afraid.”

Rare bird sunglasses, $99; at Eyebobs