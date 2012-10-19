StyleCaster
Iris Apfel Is Launching a Shoe Line With HSN

Liz Doupnik
by
Iris Apfel, Dazed and Confused‘s newest cover girl and adorable style icon, isn’t exactly new to collaborations—she’s collaborated with MAC on a makeup line in the past, and created a special handbag line called “Extinctions”—and, at 91, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Her latest project is a shoe collection with HSN, and may very well be her best. Called “Rara Avis” (which means rare bird in Latin), the shoe line will hit HSN’s website in February and offer a selection of five different styles of shoes. In keeping with her bright and exuberant approach to her own look, the shoes have tongue-in-cheek trompe l’oeil graphics like embellished birds and lips.

According to NYMag, prices will range from $59.90 to $99.90 and surely sell out like wild fire. Read on to see all five styles in all their colorful, sequined awesomeness.

1 of 7

Iris Apfel is branching out, once again to partner with HSN to create a shoe line launching in February.

The Rara Avis collection.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

Snake Moccasin, $59.90.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

Suede Sequin Smoking Loafer, $99.90.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

Pointy Toe Flat, $59.90.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

Smoking Loafer With Sequined Bird, $99.90.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

Suede Cone Heel, $79.90.

Photo: Courtesy Image/

