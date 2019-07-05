Irina Shayk Trolled TF Out Of Bradley Cooper With This Glorious ‘Independence Day’ Post

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with one’s own independence? Fans think that Irina Shayk trolled Bradley Copper with an Instagram post. The model took to IG to share a photo featuring her stunning physique and fans caught on that it may have been a dig at her former partner.

Irina and Bradley ended their relationship in June after trying to make their partnership work for a number of months. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and have been balancing their careers and co-parenting their young daughter. The breakup came amid rumors that Bradley and his A Star is Born costar, Lady Gaga, had started seeing each other romantically. Both parties have earnestly denied the rumors, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping the pair will eventually get together, especially considering that they are rumored to be playing love interests again in the next Guardians of the Galaxy installment.

Following her break up, Shayk took some much needed time to herself, taking a trip to Iceland working for a variety of designers and campaigns. But yesterday, Shayk shook things up a bit. The model posted an Instagram photo with her arms in the air, wearing a crop top and black shorts and standing atop a number of logs in front of a lake. Irina captioned the pic, “Happy 4 Th” with an umbrella emoji attached.

Some followers caught on that there may be a hidden meaning in the post. While some of the comments are a bit too much, they do get the message across. “I know what’s on your mind – ‘Freedoooooooom,’” one follower commented with a smiley-face-with-sunglasses emoji. Another fan commented, “The feel when you finally single again #liberating.” Regardless if there is a meaning in the post or not, we’re so glad to see Irina living her best life after a difficult break and transition ahead.