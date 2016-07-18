Why Was Bradley Cooper’s Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk Wearing a Tin-Foil Hat Over the Weekend?

In popular culture, the tin-foil hat is a type of headgear worn by conspiracy theorists who believe that wrapping one’s head in aluminum foil is the only way to defend oneself against mind control. In Italy, where Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk are vacationing, a tin-foil hat is something Shayk is wearing on her head for reasons unknown.

The model and her actor companion were both caught in bizarre attire near Lake Garda yesterday, with Shayk wearing nothing but tin foil and a black bikini, and Cooper in a confusing gray sweatsuit. Many, including the Daily Mail, have speculated that Shayk wrapped her hair in the foil to conduct heat after applying oil or conditioner for a DIY deep-conditioning treatment, but I am willing to bet that she is just trying to protect herself from the same electromagnetic fields and telepathy that made her cry last week at Wimbledon. When in doubt, blame it on the CIA.