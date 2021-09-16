Irina Shayk Just Revealed if There Was Ever Really ‘Something There’ With Kanye Amid Rumors They Dated

Nearly one month after sparking speculation of a split, we’re finally hearing Irina Shayk’s response to those Kanye West dating rumors. The model was asked about her rumored relationship with the rapper in a new interview for Highsnobiety, and her answer was pretty telling.

Irina, who was linked to Kanye throughout the summer, insisted that she’s keeping the details of her romantic life private. “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she told the site in a profile published on Thursday, September 16. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.” Highsnobiety notes that the Russian-born beauty, 35, did not deny the rumors outright.

News broke of Kanye and Irina‘s relationship in June 2021 after they were photographed together in France. At the time, a source told TMZ that the pair were “100 percent romantically together.” Irina—who split from boyfriend Bradley Cooper in 2019—was also said to be “thrilled” when Kanye, 44, asked her to travel to France for his birthday, according to an insider who spoke to HollywoodLife at the time.

The pair’s rumored relationship came four months after Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the rapper. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares four children with the Yeezy founder, was said to be supportive of Kanye and Irina‘s relationship as long as it didn’t “distract” Kanye from their kids. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible,” an insider told People at the time. “The kids love when Kanye is around. Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

The SKIMS founder was also in favor of Irina’s “quiet and respectful” nature, especially following her split from Bradley Cooper, with whom the model shares a daughter. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

Despite Kim’s support of Irina, it does look like Kanye and the model ultimately called it quits after two months of dating. “Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2021. Irina was reportedly the one to break up with Kanye after realizing “they aren’t great romantic partners,” the insider added.

