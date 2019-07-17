Irina Shayk Might Have A New Bae Just Weeks After Leaving Bradley Cooper In The Dust

It’s a hot girl summer, and Irina Shayk is making the most of her time as a newly single lady. The supermodel recently split from her daughter’s father, Bradley Cooper, and now, she’s out here living her best life. Photos of Irina Shayk cuddling a potential new boyfriend have just surfaced, and honestly, they are giving us life. Irina recently went to Iceland with the lingerie brand Intimissimi, where she took the most gorgeous photo near a waterfall.

Since returning to the States, the 33-year-old has been hanging with her daughter, Lea, and living it up in New York City. Recently, she was spotted out and about in the Big Apple with her little one, taking the toddler to the park and enjoying the sticky hot summer days. However, fans soon noticed that a mystery man was also by the supermodel’s side.

At first, things seemed innocent enough, Irina and her potential new suitor were seen chatting and smiling. However, at one point, he put his hand on Irina’s back and nuzzled his face into her neck. From where we’re sitting, this could still be a super innocent gesture. However, since it’s actually boiling in NYC right now, we think something else could be happening.

Check out the photo for yourself.

Whether Irina has found herself a new boo or not, we’re just glad she’s doing well. Also, considering how private she is about her personal life, we might not ever know any further details about her dating life. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Russian model talked about the public’s fascination with her dating life saying, “I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she said. “There’s a curtain there; you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity, I guess.”

We guess this means Irina will be keeping her tea to herself.