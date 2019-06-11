Irina Shayk Just Shared The Most Gorgeous Instagram Photo & It Deserves An Award

Splitting up with a partner is never easy, and we’re sure things have been rocky for model Irina Shayk since splitting with her beau of four years, Bradley Cooper. However, Irina Shayk’s new Instagram breakup post proves that the mother of one is doing just fine thank you, very much. Since his directorial debut, A Star is Born, rumors have been plaguing Cooper and Shayk’s relationship. At first, the tabloids were working overtime to suggest The Hangover star had been getting cosey with his costar, Lady Gaga. Even when both parties dismissed those rumors, it was never smooth sailing for the model and actor.

Now that they’ve officially pulled the plug on their relationship, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that things were starting to get shakey even before ASIB. A source explained, “Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born.” Once the film and the media circus surrounding it was complete, “They tried to save the relationship, but it had changed.”

The source continued, “Irina truly had high hopes for their future together and felt once the baby was born, they would find the time to marry but that never came to fruition. She wanted more from Bradley in every way. But she was unhappy and felt he spent too much time working.”

It sucks when things don’t work out, but there doesn’t seem to be any animosity between the duo who are working on co-parenting their young daughter. Instead, they’ve continued to remain as private about their breakup as they were about their relationship.

However, it looks like Shayk wants us all to know that she’s still living her best life regardless. She traveled to Iceland for work once the news of the breakup hit the interweb and just shared the most glorious photo in an Intimissimi lingerie body suit. In the photo, Shayk is facing away from the camera staring into a waterfall.

One IG user commented, “Bradley is crying somewhere.”

We see no lies told.