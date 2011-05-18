Irina Shayk From Russia With Love: Video Interview

Irina Shayk is shockingly beautiful in person, so it makes sense, in a Mean Girls kind of way, that she was made fun of in school for being “tall with dark skin.” Spending time with her on set is like standing too close to a flame and, well, I think I can imagine what her peers might have felt growing up with her in Russia. In the presence of such smoldering energy, the instinct among teenagers is to snuff it out, not fan the flame.

Luckily for us, Irina’s motherdid fan the flame, teaching her classical piano and giving her vocal training. But it was an ad for a beauty school class at a bus stop that set Irina on a new path. And the rest, as they say, is history. Watch the video for a firsthand glimpse at the Russian supermodel, dark skin and all, who gets the last laugh.

