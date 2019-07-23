Irina Shayk Is Giving Us The Blueprint On How To Handle Breakups

If you’re dealing with a tough breakup, you now have something in common with this stunning supermodel. Irina Shayk’s dating life after the Bradley Cooper split is a public obsession right now. The model and mother of 2-year-old Lea is now working extremely hard and remaining in good spirits after the demise of her relationship.

A source told E! “She just got out of a long-term relationship and wants to take time to heal.” E! reports that her mother Olga has been with Shayk for the past several weeks, providing support. It must be tough dealing with a breakup in the public eye, especially after rumors of the relationship’s woes during and after the filming of A Star is Born. But Shayk insists that her priorities include working, being a good parent to her daughter Lea, and co-parenting with her now-ex.

Then again, E! Also mentions that Shayk’s upbringing has a lot to do with how well she’s taking this brief-shake-up. Shayk began her supermodel career from the bottom, and her mother had to provide for the family after the death of her father at the age of 14.

Shayk has even attested to knowing how to farm potatoes and cucumber because of her difficult upbringing in Russia. “We never had men around. You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains,” she adds.

Thankfully, she and Cooper are doing everything they can to let baby Lea know she is loved and cared for. The couple will be co-parenting and have come up with an amicable agreement that takes their busy schedules into consideration. A source close to Bradley Cooper also said, “For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the usually private model also explained her philosophy on motherhood and staying true to yourself. Shayk says, “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. (Motherhood) is just an addition to your life.”

With a focus on work and her dedication to her daughter, we’re positive Shayk will be just fine.