31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

It doesn’t matter whether I’m looking at an iridescent skirt, an iridescent shoe, or a piece of iridescent party decor, I’m always charmed. Iridescent stuff somehow looks playful, sleek, and edgy at the same time—so much so that it’s almost perplexing. As a sucker for bold prints with crisp lines, some luminous, metallic thing should hardly catch my eye—let alone impress me. So why am I so consistently drawn to iridescent stuff?

My theory: Within the iridescent trend lies a beautiful marriage of some of the best cultural style moments from years past—without any of the stuff that made those trends shitty in their hey-day.

Think about it. With iridescence, you can get the shine of sparkles without the mess of actual glitter. You get the colorful fun of the unicorn movement without actually having to say the word “unicorn.” And you get all the whimsy of that fairy fashion thing that happened a few years ago—without having to feel like a child or storybook character.

Plus, iridescent stuff is just so damn pretty.

Here, you’ll find 31 absolutely dreamy iridescent things, like purses, jewelry dishes, earrings, and more. Even if you’re not trying to infuse your wardrobe (or apartment) with iridescence, you’ll still be able to enjoy our slideshow; you don’t have to buy iridescent stuff to have fun staring at it.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $32
Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $32

BRB, buying this for my bar cart.

Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $32 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Rainbow Iridescent Headboard, $399
Rainbow Iridescent Headboard, $399

This Urban Outfitters piece doubles as a mirror and a headboard. And while it might distort your reflection, it'll sure look cute in your room.

Rainbow Iridescent Headboard, $399 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Seashell Shoulder Bag, $20
Iridescent Seashell Shoulder Bag, $20

So you can feel like a mermaid and a fairy at the same damn time.

Iridescent Seashell Shoulder Bag, $20 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Honeycomb Decor Set, $18
Iridescent Honeycomb Decor Set, $18

I've long wanted to hang plants in the corner of my living room. Since I suck at keeping plants alive, I'm investing in these instead.

Iridescent Honeycomb Decor Set, $18 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Janel Foo Iridescent Dishes, $80
Janel Foo Iridescent Dishes, $80

Catch-all dishes that look great even when they're empty.

Janel Foo Iridescent Dishes, $80 at ABC Home.

Photo: ABC Home.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Shower Curtain, $99
Iridescent Shower Curtain, $99

This translucent shower curtain might not offer a ton of privacy, but having a dreamy bathroom is totally worth the trade-off, right?

Iridescent Shower Curtain, $99 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Makeup Bag, $7
Iridescent Makeup Bag, $7

Don't you think it's about time you replaced your old makeup bag?

Iridescent Makeup Bag, $7 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Clarisse Hoop Earrings, $36
Clarisse Hoop Earrings, $36

Subtly shiny. Totally statement-making.

Clarisse Hoop Earrings, $36 at Bauble Bar.

Photo: Bauble Bar.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Mermaid Pencil Skirt, $76
Iridescent Mermaid Pencil Skirt, $76

Perfect for a bold office look—better for a night out.

Iridescent Mermaid Pencil Skirt, $76 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Glas Italia Shimmer Cocktail Table, $3,895
Glas Italia Shimmer Cocktail Table, $3,895

This table is incredibly expensive, but it's also the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.

Glas Italia Shimmer Cocktail Table, $3,895 at ABC Home.

Photo: ABC Home.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Electroplated Flask, $14
Electroplated Flask, $14

Isn't it about time you had your own Rihanna-at-the-2017-Grammy-Awards moment?

Electroplated Flask, $14 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Stella + Ruby Drop Earrings, $40
Stella + Ruby Drop Earrings, $40

These delightfully colorful earrings offer a subtle nod toward the iridescent trend.

Stella + Ruby Drop Earrings, $40 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Studio Mucci Unicorn Snow Tassel Garland, $35
Studio Mucci Unicorn Snow Tassel Garland, $35

This product photo makes me want to cover my walls in tassel garlands.

Studio Mucci Unicorn Snow Tassel Garland, $35 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Modern Iridescent Acrylic Multi Frame, $14
Modern Iridescent Acrylic Multi Frame, $14

Don't worry—if you're more into vertical frames, Urban Outfitters offers one of those, too.

Modern Iridescent Acrylic Multi Frame, $14 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Stingray Scrunchie, $8
Stingray Scrunchie, $8

Bring back the 90s with this iridescent, sparkly AF scrunchie.

Stingray Scrunchie, $8 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Clear Heel Sandal, $125
Clear Heel Sandal, $125

The perfect summer sandal to wear over socks.

Clear Heel Sandal, $125 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | S'well Spectrum Water Bottle, $42
S'well Spectrum Water Bottle, $42

This sleek, sleek water bottle will keep your drinks cool all day long.

S'well Spectrum Water Bottle, $42 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Amily Hologram Fanny Pack, $14
Amily Hologram Fanny Pack, $14

Probably only appropriate to wear at music festivals and raves. Still cute, though.

Amily Hologram Fanny Pack, $14 at Amazon.

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Holographic iPhone Case, $35
Holographic iPhone Case, $35

If you do the trendy phone case thing, this shiny little beauty is a must-have.

Holographic iPhone Case, $35 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Geo Oil Slick Planter, $20
Geo Oil Slick Planter, $20

Because your plants want in on the iridescent trend, too.

Geo Oil Slick Planter, $20 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Nova Iridescent Mirror, $49
Nova Iridescent Mirror, $49

Not your average circle mirror.

Nova Iridescent Mirror, $49 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Rainbow Aura Quartz Crystal Sculpture, $14
Rainbow Aura Quartz Crystal Sculpture, $14

Iridescent. Crystals. Need I say more?

Rainbow Aura Quartz Crystal Sculpture, $14 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Qupid Women's Sneaker, $10
Qupid Women's Sneaker, $10

Because everyone should own at least one pairs of statement sneaks.

Qupid Women's Sneaker, $10 at Amazon.

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Mily Hologram Tote Bag, $21
Mily Hologram Tote Bag, $21

Your favorite snakeskin tote got the iridescent treatment.

Mily Hologram Tote Bag, $21 at Amazon.

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Stars Pack, $6
Iridescent Stars Pack, $6

Perfect for parties. Also perfect for whimsically decorated homes.

Iridescent Stars Pack, $6 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Iridescent Rainbow iPhone USB Cable, $6
Iridescent Rainbow iPhone USB Cable, $6

You can never have too many iPhone chargers.

Iridescent Rainbow iPhone USB Cable, $6 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Radiant Crystal Stud Earrings, $30
Radiant Crystal Stud Earrings, $30

Because even your go-to studs deserve to look like they've fallen out of an iridescent fantasy.

Radiant Crystal Stud Earrings, $30 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Mini Iridescent Backpack, $14
Mini Iridescent Backpack, $14

It's just so cute.

Mini Iridescent Backpack, $14 at Paper Source.

Photo: Paper Source.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Melissa Joy Manning Opal Earrings, $350
Melissa Joy Manning Opal Earrings, $350

Opal—the OG iridescent accessory.

Melissa Joy Manning Opal Earrings, $350 at Net-a-Porter.

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Monki Holographic Slider, $24
Monki Holographic Slides, $24

Combine two of summer's favorite trends and step out in a pair of iridescent slides.

Monki Holographic Slides, $24 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape | Cosmic Crossbody, $35
Cosmic Crossbody, $35

Worth buying now and busting out every Valentine's Day.

Cosmic Crossbody, $35 at Dolls Kill.

Photo: Dolls Kill.

