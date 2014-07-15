12 iPhone Tricks to Make Your Battery Last (Much) Longer

Let’s just be honest: Most of us need our cell phones like we need oxygen. Whether you’re using it to listen to music, navigate, or post a photo of your brunch, your shoes, or your amazing vacation to Instagram, it’s a necessity to have a fully-charged battery at all times. Most of us would agree that a mobile device with a drained battery is pretty much the most frustrating thing ever. Luckily, there are a lots of iPhone tricks that can extend the life of your battery.

While excessive usage drains your cell faster than you can say “does anyone have a charger I can borrow?” what you might not know is that your iPhone’s settings has a lot to do with how long your device remains juiced up—and most are a require you to do nothing but press “turn on” or “turn off.”

Read on for 12 iPhone tricks to extend the life of your battery, and make your life much easier.