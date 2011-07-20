iPhone Dating Apps Are the New Wingwomen, 4 to Try

As if we really needed one more reason to be addicted to our iPhones, now they’re saving us on dates too. We all have certain friends we rely on to make sure that awkward first date with the cute guy you met last Friday goes smoothly. But you don’t need to keep your wingwoman on speed dial anymore, or bug her to talk you through your whole night out, because now your phone can do it all for you.

There are apps for just about every step of a date, from picking the perfect, romantic songs to creating a legitimate reason for you to ditch the dud if the date isn’t going so well. Now all you have to worry about is putting on a drool-worthy dress and looking your fabulous self. Click through for four apps that will instantly help you step up your dating game.