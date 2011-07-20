iPhone Dating Apps Are the New Wingwomen, 4 to Try

As if we really needed one more reason to be addicted to our iPhones, now they’re saving us on dates too. We all have certain friends we rely on to make sure that awkward first date with the cute guy you met last Friday goes smoothly. But you don’t need to keep your wingwoman on speed dial anymore, or bug her to talk you through your whole night out, because now your phone can do it all for you.
There are apps for just about every step of a date, from picking the perfect, romantic songs to creating a legitimate reason for you to ditch the dud if the date isn’t going so well. Now all you have to worry about is putting on a drool-worthy dress and looking your fabulous self. Click through for four apps that will instantly help you step up your dating game.
DateEscape
If you're ever trapped on an awful date, simply use this app to help you plan a graceful exit. Use it to place fake calls and texts to your phone. If you're really mean, then use it to make your guy a little jealous.
Valentine Radio
On the other hand, if you're date is going well, then use this app to take mood to the next level. With over 20 romantic radio station to choose from, you can create a playlist that'll make him fall in love.
Picksie
There's nothing worse than the back and forth and indecisiveness of figuring out what to do on a date. This app picks out restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs, movies and other events around you that are catered to your personal likes and dislikes, based on your profile and preferences.
Pair It!
Impress him with your wine pairing skills when you're out to dinner, or use the app to find recipes and wine pairings for a romantic night in. Either way, he'll think you're a born wine connoisseur.