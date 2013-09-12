The New iPhone 5S and 5C: Everything You Need To Know



On Tuesday, Apple debuted its latest phones in an event filled with fanfare and celebration, as has become par for the course for one of the most powerful brands in the world. The products? The iPhone 5S and the iPhone 5C. After two days of constant media attention, we’ve been able to narrow down exactly what you need to know about the two devices. Read on for the scoop!

iPhone 5S:

1. It’s basically identical to the previous iPhone 5, however it comes in a variety of sleek colors: black, white, and gold. The latter, we’re sure, will sell out almost immediately.

2. For 16 gigabytes, the phone will be $200. For 18, $300. And for 64, $400, which puts this in exactly the same price point as the previous model.

3. It’s twice as fast—at least according to Apple. It features the first 64-bit processor in the world of smartphones, which will make imagery appear at a much faster rate.

4. The camera is better (a statement we have heard many times from Apple). From the looks of the demonstration, it seems crisp and sharp—but consumers won’t know for sure until they get to try it out. Supposedly though, it will work better in low light, so all those Instagrams at the bar will be of higher quality. This is due to it having two LED flashes.

5. The coolest feature is probably the fingerprint reader. You can train your phone to recognize your fingers, thus preventing you from having to type your password every time you want to unlock your phone and make purchases from the iTunes store. Of course, using your password will still be an option.

Our verdict: If you already have the iPhone 5, don’t clamor to get this. Wait for the iPhone 6. The new operating system seems excellent, and the camera may be worth it in itself, but it doesn’t seem to be a game changer.

iPhone 5C:

1. Let’s start with the obvious—the iPhone 5C comes in a variety of colors. The options include yellow, blue, and pink, and you can bet that you’ll see these in the halls of every high school in America.

2. It’s cheaper. It will start at $99, a relative bargain considering the high cost of iPhones.

3. It’s made of plastic instead of glass and aluminum, meaning it’s much cheaper for Apple to produce.

4. Overseas, the cost of the phone will not be different since wireless providers will not subsidize the cost. This will result in even higher prices in foreign markets. In fact, it’s been reported that in China it will cost a staggering $733.

5. Most reviews simply state that the decrease in cost represents a decrease in the quality, and everything is just slightly worse than the regular model.

Our verdict: Although it may be appealing to snag a cheaper model, don’t skimp in the smartphone department. Go big—or go home!