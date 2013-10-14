8 Stylish iPhone 5s Cases To Dress Up Your Brand-New Toy

Congratulations, you’ve finally snagged a iPhone 5s! Although the sleek new models come in a variety of colors, you’ll still need a protective case.

Interestingly, the iPhone—staggeringly successful in and of itself—has spawned a fiercely competitive case indusrty, with nearly every top designer creating cool phone frames, and at pretty much every price point imaginable (we’ve seen versions that run as high as $200—for a case.)

While we’re not exactly advocating switching up your phone’s case as often as you switch up, say, your shoes, the right one can say a great deal about your personality. That said, we’ve rounded up 8 stylish iPhone 5s cases to dress up your new toy, so click though the gallery and start shopping!