8 Stylish iPhone 5s Cases To Dress Up Your Brand-New Toy

by
8 Stylish iPhone 5s Cases To Dress Up Your Brand-New Toy
Congratulations, you’ve finally snagged a iPhone 5s! Although the sleek new models come in a variety of colors, you’ll still need a protective case.

Interestingly, the iPhone—staggeringly successful in and of itself—has spawned a fiercely competitive case indusrty, with nearly every top designer creating cool phone frames, and at pretty much every price point imaginable (we’ve seen versions that run as high as $200—for a case.)

While we’re not exactly advocating switching up your phone’s case as often as you switch up, say, your shoes, the right one can say a great deal about your personality. That said, we’ve rounded up 8 stylish iPhone 5s cases to dress up your new toy, so click though the gallery and start shopping!

1 of 8

Chanel Nail Polish Case, $35; at Society6

Pantone Cases, $34.95 each; at Pantone

Grumpy Gat as Bowie; $35; at Society6

inCase Hearts Case, $35; at Bloomngdale's

Kate Spade 'Hello Sunshine' iPhone 5S Case, $40; at Nordstrom

Headdress Case, $35; at Society6

Issues Case, $35; at Society6

Stickygram Case Made From Your Instagram Photos, $34,99; at Stickygram

