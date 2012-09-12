After much anticipation, it is finally here. Yes, that’s right—today the iPhone 5 was unveiled. While we were absolutely thrilled to get our hands on the iPhone 4S its updates were not nearly substantial enough for our tastes. And apparently, they weren’t substantial enough for anyone’s tastes. Wall Street is expecting about 6 million units of the iPhone 5 to be sold during presale alone, proof that consumers are willing to spend on worthwhile upgrades that never happened when the iPhone 4S hit the market.

While we haven’t technically gotten our hands on the iPhone 5 yet, it’s safe to say that Apple has another revolutionary device on its hands. If you’re on the fence about whether or not to take the plunge and purchase it, we’ve compiled a handy list of data about its new features. Here, 15 things you need to know about the iPhone 5.

1. The phone will be offered at the same price as the 4S—$199 for 16 GB, $299 for 32 GB and $399 for 64 GB. There are two colors—black and white. The white version has a raw aluminum back. The black one has the black anodized backing. Preorder starts Friday, September 14, and the devices will ship on September 21.

2. With a taller screen and the same width, it will now show five rows of icons—as well as four shortcuts on the bottom. For example, the calendar will now show the entire five day work week, perfect for seeing your full appointments. You can also use the phone more comfortably with one hand.

3. It is made entirely of glass and aluminum, making it the thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, not to mention the world’s thinnest smart phone.

4. The processor is 22% smaller and more energy-efficient than the 4S.

5. Pages will launch 2.1 times faster than before, while keynote attachments will load 1.7 times faster.

6. The battery life will exceed the 4S, with 8 hours of 3G or LTE talk time or browsing and 10 hours of WiFi browsing.

7. The camera will offer a dynamic low light mode, which evaluates nearby pixels—and it has a 40% faster image capture.

8. Panorama is officially a feature. You will be able to “sweep the scene” vertically.

9. You’ll be able to take photos while taking videos for the first time.

10. There are now three microphones to ease your recording anxiety, located on the front, bottom and back.

11. Although the iPhone has used the iPod’s connector from the start, there will be a new one called “Lightning,” with an all-digital design that is 80% smaller than the previous model.

12. Apple is ditching Google Maps and introducing a new Maps application which they have been working on for years. There’s a built in search engine so all of your restaurant and shopping destinations will be available at the click of a button.

13. For email, you can now mark people as “VIP,” which will place their mail in a separate inbox.

14. Siri is sharper than before, and you’ll be able to make more specific inquiries, like finding out the score of a football game. Siri’s taste level has also improved, and she is now more qualified to offer advice about movies.

15. The iPhone 5 will run on LTE, which is much faster than the majority of WiFi and cable providers.

Will you be pre-ordering the iPhone 5? And what do you think of the new features? Share your thoughts in the comments!