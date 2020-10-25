Protective, Stylish Phone Cases For Your Shiny New iPhone 12

Scroll To See More Images

There is nothing, I repeat, NOTHING scarier than the first few days of having a new phone, before your phone case comes in the mail. It’s like you’re carrying around a precious baby that could be dropped or scratched at any moment—so why not buy your case before your phone? Orders for all kinds of iPhone 12 phone cases have been rolling in ever since Apple announced their newest models, and if you plan on treating yourself to a cellphone upgrade, make sure your new pride and joy is safe before flexing it. K?

Of course, major cellphone case retailers knew to expect an influx of iPhone 12 phone case requests, so many are already selling tons of cute styles. Thank goodness! Still, you’ll have to be careful when you make your shopping selections, because Apple low-key dropped a TON of new iPhones, and they’re all different sizes. There’s not just the iPhone 12—there’s also the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Mini. Talk about options!

I don’t exactly know why Apple felt the need to make so many different iPhone 12s, but personally, I’ld be happy with any of them. If you’re the kind of person to preorder every time a new iPhone drops, I’m sure you’re already dreaming about how much you’ll love your new model, so you might as well make sure it’s safe from the get-go. Order a case now to ensure you can keep your phone protected from the moment you power it on and greet Siri.

Below, shop a few of the iPhone 12 phone cases we’re already obsessed with, many of which are available in multiple sizes, for whichever iteration of the 12 you so choose.

Temdan Clear iPhone 12 Case

If you’re looking for a simple and thin clear case for your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, Temdan has you covered.

Case-Mate x Rifle Paper Co. iPhone 12 Case

This beautiful case in Garden Party Blue will add a floral flourish to your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro.

Casetify x USPS Priority Mail Tape Case

Casetify’s collab with USPS directly supports the United States Postal Service, and you can snag this case in all iPhone sizes, including the hard-to-find iPhone 12 Mini.

Cordking Silicone iPhone 12 Case

Some people prefer a solid-colored case, like this silicone pick from Cordking for the iPhone 12 and Pro.

Casetify Customizable Mirror Case

If you like a personalized case, you’ll love Casetify’s myriad of customizable options.

Case-Mate Tough Groove iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

If you went all out and got yourself the iPhone 12 Pro Max, treat yourself to this cute rainbow textured case.

Caseable Premium iPhone 12 Mini Case

Caseable has SO many fun designs, plus cases that fit all the new iPhone 12s, including the Mini.

GVIEWIN Aurora Lite Series iPhone Case

Earthy marble and agate stone phone cases are always some of the most popular, so I guarantee this one will be a big seller.

ALCLAP Shockproof Health Series Case

If sturdy, simple and supportive is what you’re looking for, the ALCLAP Shockproof Health Series Case for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is a safe bet.

Casetify Rainbow Cheetah iPhone 12 Case

Casetify always features cool artist collaborations, and I love these rainbow cheetahs, designed by Megan Galante.

Halo Lumee x Paris Hilton iPhone 12 Case

OK, now this is an amazing case. Heiress-approved, it features an iridescent holo design and ring lights on the front and back.

TOZO iPhone 12 Clear Back Case

Last but not least, another simple case with a clear back, this time by TOZO.