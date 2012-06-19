Party Recap: Forevermark Proves iPads Are a Girl’s Best Friend

Last weekend, StyleCaster took to the Hamptons once again. This time, we spent our Saturday hosting a dinner party at Georgica Restaurant to honor our good friends at Forevermark diamonds, as well as their new iPad app. (You never thought you could order salmon filet with a side of a few carats on your iPad, did you?)

We’re fans of Forevermark for a reason: The new diamond brand from the De Beers group promises that all of its diamonds are beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Celebrities like Michelle Williams and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand because they know they’re sourced from carefully selected mines committed to the highest business, social and environmental standards.

Since we can’t exactly jump on a plane to Africa to verify how “good” the goods are, Forevermark was savvy enough to create an iPad app to do the homework for us. “The Promise” app shows the complete journey a Forevermark diamond takes from the mine to your finger — as we got to witness for ourselves at our weekend dinner. We also got to check out jewelry featuring Forevermark diamonds from New York’s Magnolia Jewelers and TWO by LONDON, as well as designer collaborations from Kimberly McDonald, Coomi and Mimi So.

Afterwards, guests also got to head out into the night with new Tortoise & Blonde shades – you know, to protect their eyes from the glint of those sparkly diamonds.

