Party Recap: Forevermark Proves iPads Are a Girl’s Best Friend

Meghan Cross
by
Last weekend, StyleCaster took to the Hamptons once again. This time,  we spent our Saturday hosting a dinner party at Georgica Restaurant to honor our good friends at Forevermark diamonds, as well as their new iPad app.  (You never thought you could order salmon filet with a side of a few carats on your iPad, did you?)

We’re fans of Forevermark for a reason: The new diamond brand from the De Beers group promises that all of its diamonds are beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Celebrities like Michelle Williams and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand because they know they’re sourced from carefully selected mines committed to the highest business, social and environmental standards.

Since we can’t exactly jump on a plane to Africa to verify how “good” the goods are, Forevermark was savvy enough to create an iPad app to do the homework for us. “The Promise” app shows the complete journey a Forevermark diamond takes from the mine to your finger — as we got to witness for ourselves at our weekend dinner. We also got to check out jewelry featuring Forevermark diamonds from New York’s Magnolia Jewelers and TWO by LONDON, as well as designer collaborations from Kimberly McDonaldCoomi and Mimi So.

Afterwards, guests also got to head out into the night with new Tortoise & Blonde shades – you know, to protect their eyes from the glint of those sparkly diamonds.

Check out the slide show for our party pics from Saturday!

1 of 49

StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Seth Porges, Wray Serna and the girls of Small Girls PR, Bianca and Mallory Blair and Bianca Caampued

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Lindsey Calla, Jenni Radesovich and David Goldberg

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Hosts with the most, Adelaide Polk-Bauman and Ari Goldberg

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Forevermark's Adelaide Polk-Bauman with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

ONE Model Management's Scott Lipps

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Tony Eisenberg and Alex Tabatabai with StyleCaster's Melissa Gilbert

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Francois Broquin, David Pezza and Channing Norton shade-up for the iPad screen and diamonds.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross with Glamour Magazine's Caitlin Brody

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

The ultimate techie Seth Porges checks out the Forevermark iPad app, "The Promise."

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla with Sociocast's Alex Bernstein

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg gives a warm welcome to our friends at Forevermark diamonds.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

The SmallGirls PR team with StyleCaster's Liz Kozersky

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Fast Society's Matt Rosenberg and guests check out the latest from Forevermark

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's David Goldberg with Nam Bui, Meghan Cross, Lindsey Calla and Alex Bernstein

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Guests kicking off the evening right

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Joah Spearman, founder of SXSW StyleX, with Guest of a Guest's Kirsten Judson

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

From sourcing to celeb dressing, there was a ton to learn about Forevermark

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Seth Porges and Wray Serna, founders of the stellar new iPhone app, Cloth

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Summer trend spotting: back details

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

ISPYDIY's Jenni Radesovich checks out the new iPad app with Forevermark's Erin O'Grady

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Alex Tabatabai with Mallory Blair

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's David Goldberg chats with Hamptons.com's Nicole Brewer

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Forevermark's Erin O'Grady gives a demo to StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's friends check out Forevermark's new iPad app, "The Promise"

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross chats up the ever-so-dapper Francois Broquin and David Pezza

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

ISpy StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg chatting up ISpyDIY's Jenni Radesovich and Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's David Goldberg chats with Forevermark's Adelaide Polk-Bauman.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Forevermark has dressed Michelle Williams, Madonna and more.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Forevermark's new iPad app shows that diamonds can go digital without losing their sparkle.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's Liz Kozersky checks out the new Forevermark collection.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

No, Forevermark's security guard was not there to make sure we ate our vegetables.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleX Founder Joah Spearman rocking an Epaulette shirt, a stellar go-to for guys.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

With a side of carats.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Georgica's Executive Chef Seth Levine is always a treat.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Georgica's Executive Chef Seth Levine: A reason to eat carbs during summer.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Nicole Rosenberg and Tony Eisenberg

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

StyleCaster's Abi Bock and Hearst's Brandon Perlman strike a stellar pose for the camera.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford

Gifting and goodies from Forevermark

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

Guests got to snag a pair of Tortoise & Blonde shades for the road.

Photo: Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford

