Party Recap: Forevermark Proves iPads Are a Girl’s Best Friend

Last weekend, StyleCaster took to the Hamptons once again. This time, we spent our Saturday hosting a dinner party at Georgica Restaurant to honor our good friends at Forevermark diamonds, as well as their new iPad app. (You never thought you could order salmon filet with a side of a few carats on your iPad, did you?)
We’re fans of Forevermark for a reason: The new diamond brand from the De Beers group promises that all of its diamonds are beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Celebrities like Michelle Williams and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand because they know they’re sourced from carefully selected mines committed to the highest business, social and environmental standards.
Since we can’t exactly jump on a plane to Africa to verify how “good” the goods are, Forevermark was savvy enough to create an iPad app to do the homework for us. “The Promise” app shows the complete journey a Forevermark diamond takes from the mine to your finger — as we got to witness for ourselves at our weekend dinner. We also got to check out jewelry featuring Forevermark diamonds from New York’s Magnolia Jewelers and TWO by LONDON, as well as designer collaborations from Kimberly McDonald, Coomi and Mimi So.
Afterwards, guests also got to head out into the night with new Tortoise & Blonde shades – you know, to protect their eyes from the glint of those sparkly diamonds.
Check out the slide show for our party pics from Saturday!
StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Seth Porges, Wray Serna and the girls of Small Girls PR, Bianca and Mallory Blair and Bianca Caampued
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Lindsey Calla, Jenni Radesovich and David Goldberg
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Hosts with the most, Adelaide Polk-Bauman and Ari Goldberg
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Forevermark's Adelaide Polk-Bauman with StyleCaster's Meghan Cross
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
ONE Model Management's Scott Lipps
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Tony Eisenberg and Alex Tabatabai with StyleCaster's Melissa Gilbert
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Francois Broquin, David Pezza and Channing Norton shade-up for the iPad screen and diamonds.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's Meghan Cross with Glamour Magazine's Caitlin Brody
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
The ultimate techie Seth Porges checks out the Forevermark iPad app, "The Promise."
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla with Sociocast's Alex Bernstein
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg gives a warm welcome to our friends at Forevermark diamonds.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
The SmallGirls PR team with StyleCaster's Liz Kozersky
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Fast Society's Matt Rosenberg and guests check out the latest from Forevermark
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's David Goldberg with Nam Bui, Meghan Cross, Lindsey Calla and Alex Bernstein
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Guests kicking off the evening right
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Joah Spearman, founder of SXSW StyleX, with Guest of a Guest's Kirsten Judson
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
From sourcing to celeb dressing, there was a ton to learn about Forevermark
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Seth Porges and Wray Serna, founders of the stellar new iPhone app, Cloth
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to Forevermark Diamonds at Georgica Restaurant
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to Forevermark Diamonds at Georgica Restaurant
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to Forevermark Diamonds at Georgica Restaurant
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to Forevermark Diamonds at Georgica Restaurant
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Summer trend spotting: back details
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to Forevermark Diamonds at Georgica Restaurant
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
ISPYDIY's Jenni Radesovich checks out the new iPad app with Forevermark's Erin O'Grady
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Alex Tabatabai with Mallory Blair
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's David Goldberg chats with Hamptons.com's Nicole Brewer
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Forevermark's Erin O'Grady gives a demo to StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's friends check out Forevermark's new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's Meghan Cross chats up the ever-so-dapper Francois Broquin and David Pezza
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
ISpy StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg chatting up ISpyDIY's Jenni Radesovich and Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's David Goldberg chats with Forevermark's Adelaide Polk-Bauman.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Forevermark has dressed Michelle Williams, Madonna and more.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Forevermark's new iPad app shows that diamonds can go digital without losing their sparkle.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's Liz Kozersky checks out the new Forevermark collection.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
No, Forevermark's security guard was not there to make sure we ate our vegetables.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleX Founder Joah Spearman rocking an Epaulette shirt, a stellar go-to for guys.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Georgica's Executive Chef Seth Levine is always a treat.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Georgica's Executive Chef Seth Levine: A reason to eat carbs during summer.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Nicole Rosenberg and Tony Eisenberg
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster's Abi Bock and Hearst's Brandon Perlman strike a stellar pose for the camera.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
StyleCaster toasts to our friends at Forevermark diamonds and their new iPad app, "The Promise"
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi, Edited by Jacki Clifford
Gifting and goodies from Forevermark
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford
Guests got to snag a pair of Tortoise & Blonde shades for the road.
Photo:
Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford/Photography by Emily Rossi; Edited by Jacki Clifford