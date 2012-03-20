You May Be Able To Use Your iPad During Takeoff – Hear That Alec Baldwin?

There’s nothing more annoying than having to shut off your iPad, Kindle or Nook right when things are getting good, all because you plane is about to take off. Listening to the flight attendants repeat their warnings over and over, waiting for them to come lurking through the cabin to make sure everything no one is breaking their illustrious rules — these are all part of the joys of traveling. But what if we told you the dark days could be coming to an end and you may soon be able to rock out to Pat Benatar while racing through the Hunger Games books, all during takeoff?

According to Time, the Federal Aviation Administration is taking steps to determine whether or not it’s safe to keep some electronics on while your plane soars towards cruising altitude. Of course, there are numerous factors to consider, including the possibility that every single passenger could soon start traveling with a tablet, which is a whole lot of electronics to take into account.

And no, cell phones are not up for discussion. So that bad boy will still need to be off during takeoff and landing.

We appreciate that the FAA is trying to accommodate to our generation’s need for constant connection — but even we feel like this may be a waste of time, money and energy. Frankly, we have no problem powering off for 20 minutes if it means we can reach our glorious destination a little more quickly and easily.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see airlines take steps towards becoming more electronic-friendly? Let us know what you think by posting your thoughts in the comments section below!