The iPad Slips Into Something More Comfortable, Er, Expensive

Gucci iPad Case. All images courtesy of Gucci

The same people who buy tech products the minute they hit the shelves or before, really, because these people know to get their names on waitlists require some pretty wrappings for their modern devices.

Consider it Gucci to the rescue the high design Italian label fashioned some super luxe cases for Apple’s newest must-have, the iPad. In a marriage of centuries old craftsmanship and changes-every-five-minutes technology, the tech-savvy styles will retail starting at $230.

Each iPad case has a strap closure to limit the pressure on the touch screen and is lined with soft suede for a scratch-free screen.

The made-for-the-fashionable-Apple-lover case will be available beginning June 15 at Gucci’s flagship stores in major cities and as a pre-sale item on gucci.com starting June 7.

Check out the initial styles created out of black rubberized Guccissima leather and neoprene complete with signature Gucci logo below, and look for more options to roll out beginning Oct 11. There’s even a red-hued version slated to debut in time for Valentine’s Day, for the lady who prefers web surfing to precious gems.

Do you think the 8th generation iPad will be available by then?

Related: The iPad Inspires Outrageous Male Fashions