iPad Apps For Fashion Gals: Our 8 Faves

Im admittedly one of the least tech-savvy people youll ever meet. Dont get me wrong, I understand that in order to survive in the technologically saturated world we live in today, I have no choice but to know the basics. But when it comes to getting me to drop large amounts of dough on said gadgets, its going to take something pretty impressive. The latest gadget Ive been debating over is the oh-so-covetable Apple iPad, but let’s face it, it would be a lot more painless to drop $500 on a pair of Louboutins.

That being said, I was very pleased to find out that theres a whole world of applications out there for us fashion girls. So, if you ever decide to go the way of the iPad or youre already an owner, check out some of the most fashionable apps available to you. And if you’re still content with your trusty old iPhone, make sure to download the StyleCaster iPhone app asap!