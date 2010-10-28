iPad Apps For Fashion Gals: Our 8 Faves

Im admittedly one of the least tech-savvy people youll ever meet. Dont get me wrong, I understand that in order to survive in the technologically saturated world we live in today, I have no choice but to know the basics. But when it comes to getting me to drop large amounts of dough on said gadgets, its going to take something pretty impressive. The latest gadget Ive been debating over is the oh-so-covetable Apple iPad, but let’s face it, it would be a lot more painless to drop $500 on a pair of Louboutins.
That being said, I was very pleased to find out that theres a whole world of applications out there for us fashion girls. So, if you ever decide to go the way of the iPad or youre already an owner, check out some of the most fashionable apps available to you. And if you’re still content with your trusty old iPhone, make sure to download the StyleCaster iPhone app asap!
Pocket Closet
If you're one of those people who like to keep it funky fresh by not repeating outfits very often, then we have the answer to your fashion prayers. The pocket closet is your virtual wardrobe organizer. You'll have a visual record of all the items in your closet, as well as a calendar of past outfits. You'll even get outfit suggestions for various occasions just like having a personal stylist.
ShopStyle
There are certain sites that every fashion girl has saved on her browser's bookmark list, and Shopstyle.com is one of them. The fact that we can now shop all of our favorite stores and rack up our credit card bills from one convenient application is too tempting for words.
Modelinia
There's something about supermodels! They have the uncanny ability to make men, women and children stop dead in their tracks. Basically they're freaks of nature. And now the Modelinia app gives you a peek into their exclusive world, with video access to their fashion, beauty, and lifestyle secrets.
Camera Bag
Have you ever wanted to be a fashion photographer, but found that you're a bit on the artistically challenged side? The camera bag app is the key to faking it like a pro. The 14 different filters will give your pictures a bit of that moody edge every fashion photog wants for his or her next street style shot.
Sartorialist
While we're on the street style track, make sure you download this app from everyone's favorite street style blogger, Scott Schuman. You can flip through all of your favorite Sartorialist shots from the convenience of your iPad.
Trendstop TrendTracker
This app gives you access to all the latest and upcoming global trends on the go. A few of the features include daily fashion trends, daily fashion news, runway photo galleries and runway videos. Oh and did we mention it's free? How can you go wrong?
Gilt Groupe
Rounding out the list is my ultimate guilty pleasure. I know very few people who haven't already been sucked in by the wonder that is Gilt Groupe. In case you've been living under a rock as of late, Gilt is a member's only shopping site with outrageous designer discounts at up to 70 percent off. Download the app and get shopping now because for a limited time, iPad users can shop without having to join.