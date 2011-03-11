iPad 2 Cases à la Mode: What’s a New Gadget Without a Case?

It’s thinner, lighter, faster than ever before, and we’re not talking about Kate Moss after hours. We’re talking about the iPad 2! The tech world’s latest it-gadget goes on sale today, and while we’re all pretty psyched about the new features (read: FaceTime), we’re equally thrilled for another opportunity to accessorize. Lucky for you, dear Apple devotees, we’ve compiled a list of some of the chicest iPad cases out there so you can tote your tablet in style. Scratch prevention has never looked this good.