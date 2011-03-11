iPad 2 Cases à la Mode: What’s a New Gadget Without a Case?

It’s thinner, lighter, faster than ever before, and we’re not talking about Kate Moss after hours. We’re talking about the iPad 2! The tech world’s latest it-gadget goes on sale today, and while we’re all pretty psyched about the new features (read: FaceTime), we’re equally thrilled for another opportunity to accessorize. Lucky for you, dear Apple devotees, we’ve compiled a list of some of the chicest iPad cases out there so you can tote your tablet in style. Scratch prevention has never looked this good.
SGP Vintage Leather Case
$72.99 at Amazon
A low profile leather case for perfect cool and casual types.
Perforated Snap Case
$39.95 at Incase
Hole-y moly! This case is lightweight and understated, great for the guy or girl on the move.
Pantone Collection Case
Coming soon to Case Scenario
These Pantone monochrome cases are perfect for people who are like... really into color matching.
Keith Haring Case
Coming soon to Case Scenario
Kick it old school with a classic Keith Haring print case.
Nylon Canvas Case
$69.95 at Jack Spade
A slice of downtown style with expert tailoring to boot, this case is built to last.
Shark Leather Case
$415 at Raymond Hau
I mean, it's made of Sharkskin. This case is BOSS.
Jose Parlá Book Jacket Case
$179.95 at Incase
Emblazoned with calligraphic designs, this case by Jose Parla is great for artsy types.
Custom Canvas and Leather Cases
$158 at Iomoi
Iomoi offers a number of monogramming and custom design options, and has received the Gwyneth Paltrow GOOP seal of approval. We're feeling the salute to Hermès in their preppy equestrian inspired designs.
Classic Original Wax Case
$150 at Killspencer
With a water-resistant "aquazip" zipper, military quality fabric, and neoprene lining, this sleek and minimal case is great for channeling your inner secret agent.
Degrade Python iPad Clutch
$390 at Oscar de la Renta
An over-the-top eyecatcher for gadget geeks turned glam goddesses. As Beyoncé once said, "if you've got it, flaunt it."