iP1 iHome Speakers

INVESTMENT PIECE: The iHome Studio Series iP1 speakers, $299, at ihomeaudio.com.

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Be the life of your party. For just about $300, the makers of iHome are giving you an opportunity to let a two way bi-amplified stereo system with 100 watts of power into your home. iHome’s iP1 connects to both iPhones and iPods and is designed with a dock that has an adjustable back, that makes it suitable for all types of iPods. The design, which includes large solid black speakers, is sexy and sleek; a look that never goes out of style. These speakers will compliment any room in your home perfectly. The iP1 comes with a year-long warranty, so if you have any problems with your new system, no worries. They will be taken care of, free of charge. And if you’re feeling generous, at $299 a pop, you can even buy a second one for your best friend, boyfriend, relative, whoever. Just be sure you approve of their taste in music first.

PRICE PER USE: You’ll use it more than you even know, so about $.99 is a fair estimate.