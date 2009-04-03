Iowa Approves Gay Marriage

If Harvey Milk were alive today, he would have something to celebraty as today Iowa became the first state in the Midwest and only the third state in the nation to approve gay marriage. The four-year long court battle ended today when the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously declared a 1998 law limiting marriage to a man and a woman unconstitutional. This ruling will be safe for at least two years since that is how long the process for constitutional amendment requiring the state legislature to approve a ban on same-sex marriage would take to pass.

Because Iowa does not have a residency requirement for getting a marriage license, anyone can trek to the Midwest to tie the knot.

