Object Of Desire

Iosselliani coral claw ring, $585, at otteny.com

Reason #1

Huge statement cocktail rings are fun for special occasions, but not quite right for everyday wear. This stand-out ring by Iossellani is just a little bit flashy while being delicate enough to wear casually.

Reason #2

With Cannes having just started, we have the Palm d’Or on our mind. This is just the kind of golden prize we would want to recieve.

Reason #3

If a straight-up claw is a little too much for you, Iosselliani has tempered it a bit with a sweet little heart printed next to the coral bead.