Object Of Desire
Iosselliani coral claw ring, $585, at otteny.com
Reason #1
Huge statement cocktail rings are fun for special occasions, but not quite right for everyday wear. This stand-out ring by Iossellani is just a little bit flashy while being delicate enough to wear casually.
Reason #2
With Cannes having just started, we have the Palm d’Or on our mind. This is just the kind of golden prize we would want to recieve.
Reason #3
If a straight-up claw is a little too much for you, Iosselliani has tempered it a bit with a sweet little heart printed next to the coral bead.