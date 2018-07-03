14 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying

There are two kinds of shoppers in this world. There are thoughtful, investment-driven shoppers who strategically fill their closets with pieces they’ll wear again and again. Then, there are the rest of us: impulsive, trend-driven shoppers who can’t resist a summer sale—even when we know that $35 shirt we just bought will only make it out of the closet once or twice a year. (“But what if I need it later??”)

Though I fall in the latter category, I often find myself relying on my tried-and-true basics. When I’m making a mad dash for my front door in the morning, throwing together a few investment pieces is a lot easier than assembling a full-blown outfit. It is in these hectic, hurried moments that I fully appreciate how essential these wardrobe essentials are. They keep me looking stylish on my busiest (and laziest) days—plus, they go great with the bolder, trendier pieces in my wardrobe.

Here, a roundup of 13 splurge-worthy investment pieces you won’t regret buying. Though these pieces are a little (OK, a lot) more expensive than what you’d snag at your favorite summer sale, they’ll pay for themselves in no time. Since they’re high-quality, you won’t have to replace them every few years—plus, you can wear them all the time.