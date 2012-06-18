Introducing the World’s First Hermès Apartment [Photos]

Yes, you read that correctly. An extravagant private apartment in Singapore has been completely furnished by high-fashion French label, Hermès, and we’re talking more than just a bunch of fancy silk scarves up in the crib here folks.

We’re talking about Hermès furniture, Hermès wallpaper, Hermès carpets, fabrics, tableware, haute couture upholstery — the works. The 6,200 square foot apartment situated inside The Marq building at Paterson Hill is also complete with all kinds of luxury facilities including a 15 meter swimming pool.

Luxury residential developer Michelle Cheong of SC Gloabl is responsible for this one-of-a-kind project, in collaboration with La Table Hermès’ creative director Yves Taralon.“Each property and apartment in our portfolio is a jewel,” said SC Global’s Chairman, according to HUH..

“We handcraft every unit and the project accomplished at The Marq is an epitome of these efforts.”

Sadly, the apartment isn’t for sale, but will be available for private engagements. Or perhaps, with some extremely excellent negotiating skills, this apartment could offer up to be the ultimate accommodation for any style savvy jetsetter visiting the city of Singapore.