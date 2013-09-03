Introducing: StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers (Video)

September is fashion’s biggest month—when the big fall collections hit the stores and Fashion Week kicks off in New York—and StyleCaster’s annual guide to the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers is really our September issue.

Every year, we challenge ourselves to find 50 new, dazzling, stylish people to highlight, and spend weeks scouring the city and accepting nominations from our readers. This year’s roster is truly a cornucopia of New York style, featuring a curated group of 50 designers, restauranteurs, models, musicians, and all-around trend-setters.

To bring the feature to life, we collaborated with renowned street style photographer Phil Oh, a.k.a. Street Peeper, who captured each of our most stylish honorees against the backdrop of the city — from the gritty streets of the Bowery to the grand avenues of the Upper East Side.

For us, true style isn’t just about what you wear (though great fashion doesn’t hurt!); it’s about how you carry yourself. Hopefully these 50 trend-setters are inspiration for you, dear reader, to carry yourself with confidence into the new season.

Videographer: John Kersten

Producer: Samantha Lim

The 2013 edition of StyleCaster’s Most Stylish New Yorkers is presented by Sperry Top-Sider

