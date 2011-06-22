Introducing The New StyleCaster Feed!

Are you ready for the first new feature of our StyleCaster update? Im so excited to introduce our brand new StyleCaster Feed!

Dont know what were talking about? Get caught up on our brand new update by reading this article: If You Love Fashion, Youll Love This!

The Story:

Whens the last time you saw an awesome pair of shoes that you just had to show your friends? Sharing fashion is something we do without even realizing it.

But where do you share style online? Where can you show off that gorgeous new maxi dress you just bought or that newly released look book? Now the place to share your style can be StyleCaster.

The StyleCaster Feed will give all members the power to share their fashion and style finds with others around the world.

No longer will your style have to be shared with the uninterestedinstead, share it with people that love fashion like you do!

The Feed:

What exactly is the feed? Imagine a real-time list of all the best fashion finds from your friends, industry experts, and StyleCaster.

Its everything you need to know about fashion right now.

But it doesnt end there. Trendsetters can take initiative and start sharing their own style. Post what you find, share your style, and stand out from the crowd.

The StyleCaster Feed will be your center of style and fashion. Find the latest trends and share your style; join a community of fashion lovers.

How To Get Started:

If youre not a member you cant take advantage of the new StyleCaster Feed, so start by registering now.

Once youre all setup, check back here or keep an eye out for our announcement email. Well be letting all members know once we launch our update.

Dont forget, the StyleCaster Feed is only one of three big features that were announcing. Head over to this post and start Liking it to get a sneak peek of the others.