Introducing The New StyleCaster Community Profile Pages!

I finally just got the go-ahead to share our second new feature for the StyleCaster update. Its something Im really excited about and cant wait to show off.

Its finally here! We’re getting ready to launch brand new profile pages!

Now youll have a page that acts as the hub of your style online; a profile page that you can share with your friends.

Want the background on what these updates are? Missed the start of the series? Get caught up on our brand new update by reading this article: If You Love Fashion, Youll Love This!

The Story:

At home, the center of fashion and style is your closet. But online, where do you go to show off your style?

The new StyleCaster profile page is your online style portfolio. Its where your friends can see what youre sharing on StyleCaster, your latest Daily Mirrors, and even photos and looks youve uploaded.

Show off your favorite looks, update your StyleCaster feed, and promote your style all from one place online, your profile page.

The New Profile:

Heres what the new profile pages look like:

Its from here that people can easily follow your StyleCaster feed, your latest images, and your daily mirrors.

Similarly, you can easily explore what other people are sharing, follow industry experts, and see what brands are doing with fashion and style.

How To Get Started:

If youre not a member you cant take advantage of the new profile pages, so start by registering now.

Once youre all setup, check back here or keep an eye out for our announcement email. Well be letting all members know once we launch our update.

Dont forget, the StyleCaster Feed is only one of three big features that were announcing. Head over to this post and start Liking it to get a sneak peek of the others.